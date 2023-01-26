Moist Esports Welcomes YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren As New Co-Owner

Moist Esports has announced Ludwig Ahgren, the American live streamer, YouTuber, podcaster, esports commentator and competitor will join the organization as co-owner.

The esports organization was founded in 2021 by internet personality Charles White, Jr., (a.k.a. Cr1TiKaL),

What Happened: The news was announced through a comedic sketch on Moist Esports and Ahgren’s social media. In the sketch, Cr1TiKaL and Ahgren also talked about Moist’s competitive success and showed the prizes the organization had won in the past.

The video also depicted the co-owners discussing Moist’s reluctance to engage in business with crypto sponsors that have become more and more present in the esports industry over the past year.

“Don’t you have to win a lot of money to win that much?” Ludwig asked Cr1TiKaL.

“Didn’t Susan [Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube] give you a lot of money to burn?” he replied.

Towards the end of the clip, the new business partners could be seen burning fake money together.

Cr1TiKaL had been transparent with fans that Moist Esports, despite its competitive achievements, had not yet seen financial success. Ahgren stated that he was willing to invest in the organization due to his passion for it, as reported by Dot Esports.

At the time of publication, neither party has revealed the financial terms of the agreement.

The organization currently had teams competing in Guilty Arc System Works' "Gear Strive;" Tencent Holdings ADR's TCEHY "Rocket League;" Nintendo ADR's NTDOY's "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and Electronic Arts Inc.'s EA "Apex Legends."

Moist Esports' Rocket League division won Rocket League Championship Series 2021–22 Spring Split Major event in July 2022.

