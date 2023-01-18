Kanye West Ghosted His Lawyers, Who Tried An Unconventional Method To Reach 'Ye'

Kanye West has grabbed headlines in recent months due to his antisemitic comments and losing billions from severed business ties.

According to Insider, lawyers are having trouble reaching the megastar and have resorted to an unconventional way to serve West (who goes by "Ye") papers.

West, who faces a lawsuit for allegedly stealing a beat for a song, could lose the case by default judgment if he fails to show up or contact his lawyers.

Greenberg Traurig (GT), the law firm representing West, attempted to contact the rapper back in December to sever ties following his comments about Jewish people.

The firm has now asked judges if it can place classified ads directed at West in Los Angeles-based newspapers.

"GT also tried to contact Ye directly via the last known cell phone number GT had to arrange for personal service," the lawyers at Greenberg Traurig wrote in the filing. "This was also unsuccessful, as Ye has apparently deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him."

In November, lawyers at GT asked judges multiple times if it could withdraw as legal counsel to West. It’s unclear whether or not West has other lawyers, or who will represent him in his case against Ultra International Music Publishing.

The record company alleges that West illegally used samples from the 1986 song “Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson. The judge said that GT could drop West as a client during the case, but that they would have to serve him with papers telling him that they are no longer representing him.

Unfortunately, the law firm has not been able to reach Kanye in the months since, and the firm’s hail-mary attempt is to try and serve him papers through classified ads in newspapers.

Image: Shutterstock