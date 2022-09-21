ñol

Digital Superman? Collectibles Will Get A Digital Companion In New Funko, Warner Bros. Tie Up

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Digital Superman? Collectibles Will Get A Digital Companion In New Funko, Warner Bros. Tie Up
  • Funko Inc FNKO has partnered with Warner Bros Discovery Inc's WBD Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC for a new addition to its Digital Pop! Series.
  • The series features a DC The Brave and the Bold #28 (1959) - Comic Book Cover, available to fans in a bundle that marries a physical collectible with a digital twin.
  • The limited-edition collection has a specially minted Digital Pop! alongside a physical collectible simultaneously, releasing exclusively on Walmart Inc WMT Walmart.com on October 7, 2022.
  • Also ReadFunko Lands In Snoop Dogg's 'Tha Dogg House' In New Retail Experience
  • Making its debut exclusively during Walmart Collector Con, the release is limited to 30,000 units.
  • "This is an opportunity to create an easy entryway for shoppers to own digital collectibles featuring fan-favorite brands and characters," said CEO Andrew Perlmutter.
  • Published by DC, The Brave and the Bold features team-ups of iconic characters from across the DC Universe.
  • Price Action: FNKO shares are trading lower by 0.09% at $22.35 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSmall CapGeneral