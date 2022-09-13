- Pop culture lifestyle brand Funko Inc FNKO plans to open its retail experience in "Tha Dogg House," collaborating with rapper, songwriter, and media personality Snoop Dogg.
- Tha Dogg House will be located next to Snoop Dogg's clothing store in California.
- The retail experience center in Inglewood will be launched in early 2023, offering in-store collectibles and an assortment of products across sports, music, anime, movies, television, and more.
- Tha Dogg House will feature a massive Snoop mural for fan photos and host life-sized Pop! figures.
- The storefront will also feature a variety of in-store exclusives from Funko's Pop! and GOLD lines.
- The Inglewood location marks Funko's third U.S. retail experience, alongside flagship Hollywood, CA, and Everett, WA, locations.
- Price Action: FNKO shares are trading lower by 4.74% at $23.51 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSmall CapGeneral