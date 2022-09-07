Think Elon Musk Can Take Mark Zuckerberg In A Fight? Think Again

Remember back in March when Elon Musk called out Russian President Vladamir Putin to a “single combat” fight? Maybe a better billionaire match-up would’ve been Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg.

What happened: The 38-year-old Meta Platforms CEO took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that he's been training with Taiwanese MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Khai Wu; and from the looks of it, Zuckerberg has been sharpening his skills.

The busy CEO recently visited the Joe Rogan podcast where he said he gave up running as an exercise, and picked up MMA as it requires full focus.

"I used to run a lot, but the problem with running is you can think a lot," Zuckerberg said to Rogan.

"What's a thing that's both super engaging physically, but also intellectually, where you can't afford to focus on something else?" the CEO continued, "MMA is the perfect thing because if you stop paying attention for one second, you're going to end up on the bottom."

Why it matters: It seems Rogan, who is a UFC commentator and martial artists himself, is impressed with Zuckerberg’s skills, commenting on the post, “This is great! I’m so happy to see this.”

“Training looks solid too!” Rogan added.

His trainer, 27-year-old Khai Wu, will make his bantamweight debut against Joshua Dillon at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Sept. 10.

