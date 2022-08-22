Ohio Man Quits Teaching Career For A Job At Walmart, Here's How Much More He's Making

Seth Goshorn, a former Northeastern Ohio teacher, decided to share his story on why he walked away from his career for a middle-management job at Walmart Inc WMT through TikTok, posting a short clip of him holding up and displaying Walmart's blue uniform.

What happened: "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," Goshorn wrote in the short video.

@sg_powerlifting Its not even close….. #fyp #walmart #education #leavingteaching #walmartcoach #careerchange ♬ Camera Shutter Click (Digital SLR Photo Camera Taking Pictures) [Version 3] - Finnolia Sound Effects

Goshorn, 28, told "Good Morning America" (GMA) that even though he loved teaching, he switched careers for a higher salary, and hopes to start a family with his fiancée in the near future.

"The compensation, it was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect," the former teacher said.

As a "Stocking 2 Coach" at a Walmart store in Ohio, Goshorn makes about $55,000 a year before bonuses.

According to Walmart careers, a Stocking 2 Coach leads and develops teams effectively by teaching, training, and actively listening to associates; touring stores, providing feedback, and about a dozen other typical retail management tasks.

Meanwhile, it generally takes four to five years to become a school teacher. The minimum requirement for teachers, whether they are teaching elementary, middle, or high school, is a bachelor's degree, which takes four years to finish.

Why it matters: Goshorn had spent the previous five and a half years working in education, first as a reading tutor in a district with a lower salary and then as a second-grade teacher in what he called a "medium, upper" paying district.

Goshorn disclosed to GMA that he made $43,000 a year as a teacher with Plain Local Schools in Ohio's Stark County in 2021.

Although he will no longer be teaching full-time, he said he still intends to keep and renew his teaching license and doesn't discourage others from following in his footsteps.