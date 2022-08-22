Ohio Man Quits Teaching Career For A Job At Walmart, Here's How Much More He's Making

Seth Goshorn, a former Northeastern Ohio teacher, decided to share his story on why he walked away from his career for a middle-management job at Walmart Inc WMT through TikTok, posting a short clip of him holding up and displaying Walmart's blue uniform.
What happened: "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," Goshorn wrote in the short video.
@sg_powerlifting Its not even close….. #fyp #walmart #education #leavingteaching #walmartcoach #careerchange ♬ Camera Shutter Click (Digital SLR Photo Camera Taking Pictures) [Version 3] - Finnolia Sound Effects
Goshorn, 28, told "Good Morning America" (GMA) that even though he loved teaching, he switched careers for a higher salary, and hopes to start a family with his fiancée in the near future.
Walmart news: DoorDash Reportedly Terminates Long-Term Collaboration With Walmart, Shares Fall
"The compensation, it was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect," the former teacher said.
As a "Stocking 2 Coach" at a Walmart store in Ohio, Goshorn makes about $55,000 a year before bonuses.
According to Walmart careers, a Stocking 2 Coach leads and develops teams effectively by teaching, training, and actively listening to associates; touring stores, providing feedback, and about a dozen other typical retail management tasks.
Meanwhile, it generally takes four to five years to become a school teacher. The minimum requirement for teachers, whether they are teaching elementary, middle, or high school, is a bachelor's degree, which takes four years to finish.
Why it matters: Goshorn had spent the previous five and a half years working in education, first as a reading tutor in a district with a lower salary and then as a second-grade teacher in what he called a "medium, upper" paying district.
Goshorn disclosed to GMA that he made $43,000 a year as a teacher with Plain Local Schools in Ohio's Stark County in 2021.
Although he will no longer be teaching full-time, he said he still intends to keep and renew his teaching license and doesn't discourage others from following in his footsteps.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.