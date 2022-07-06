You're In The Top 1% If You Can Find The 6 In This Image

TikTok poster @pasillusion has been driving fans of the platform crazy with his viral optical illusion videos.



“Only 1% of people can find the hidden 6 in this image, can you?” he asked his more than 8,000 followers on the platform.



The TikTok image is a buzzing, hard-to-focus list of the number 8, with just one 6 in the image.

Responders commented things like “Ez” and “I found it without even trying,” indicating this puzzle may have been one of the easier ones posted.

Since "The Dress" in 2015, optical illusions have gained popularity on social media, despite being irritating at times. Depending on who was seeing the image, the dress was either white and gold or black and blue.

The event exposed disparities in how people see color, which has been the focus of current research in neuroscience and vision science, leading to the publication of several studies in peer-reviewed journals.

Photo: Vadym Pastukh via Shutterstock