House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Judiciary ranking member Jim Jordan, and House Oversight ranking member James Comer have written an op-ed in the New York Post declaring that if the GOP takes over the House in November, they'll be pursuing investigations into the October 2020 Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Here is the background: An article published 20 days before the 2020 presidential election by the Post sited emails allegedly discovered on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden.

The story claimed that Joe "Big Guy" Biden persuaded Ukrainian government officials to dismiss a prosecutor who was looking into a Ukrainian energy firm, after his son, Hunter Biden, had introduced the now-president to the company's top executive.

“We’ve pursued these threads despite Democrats’ refusal to cooperate,” the Republican-trio wrote in the op-ed published on Friday.

Here are the details: The GOP lawmakers allege that Joe Biden's relatives made money in nations where he exercised influence as vice president.

They say Hunter served on the board of a Ukrainian business in a field he was unfamiliar with, and claim that his father's position as a point person for U.S.-Ukraine policy was Hunter’s only qualification.

The three lawmakers assert that Hunter promised access to his father while Biden was vice president, who complied with invites to the vice-presidential mansion and the White House.

The Republicans allege that those practices continued during Biden’s four-year government hiatus.

The op-ed also claims that the Bidens received hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars while doing virtually no labor.

Also Read: Trending On Twitter: Why Is Rudy Giuliani Selling Discounted Sandals For MyPillow.com?

The GOP leaders write that James Biden, Joe's brother, bragged to domestic and international business partners that if Biden became president, their businesses would prosper and receive support from the U.S. government.

The op-ed points out that more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports were sent to the Treasury Department by U.S. banks after they noticed suspicious activities involving James and Hunter.

McCarthy, Jordan and Comer write that they "have uncovered some answers, but many questions remain." The Congressional Republicans say that if they take over the House in November, the GOP "will be committed to uncovering the facts the Democrats, Big Tech, and the legacy media have suppressed."

Photo: Courtesy of NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Flickr