I Am Iron Man: Disney CEO Compares Himself To Marvel Superhero

The CEO of a publicly traded company took the opportunity to compare himself to one of the most famous superheroes of all time during a graduation speech.

What Happened: Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company DIS, received an honorary doctorate and gave a commencement speech at Indiana University. Chapek, an Indiana University alum, used his speech to talk about his upbringing in Hammond, Indiana and trips taken to Disney World over the years.

Chapek said he defied expectations and compared himself and his time at Indiana University to legendary superhero Iron Man, which is part of Marvel Entertainment, a company Disney bought for $4 billion in 2009.

“And just like Iron Man draws his energy from the Arc Reactor, I get a thump from my drive to prove myself every single day. It’s a lifetime power supply that pushes me through doubts, difficulties and around those who underestimate kids from the region,” Chapek said.

Why It’s Important: Chapek has faced criticism of recent over his handling of several issues.

Chapek took over as CEO of Walt Disney in 2020 after previously running the company’s Disney’s Parks division.

During the same commencement speech, Chapek referred to Walt Disney World as “the happiest place on Earth,” which is the motto of Disneyland. Disney World is known as “the most magical place on earth.”

The misquote and comparisons to Iron Man likely won’t increase Chapek’s popularity with the Disney faithful.

Photo: Created with image from Walt Disney Television on Flickr