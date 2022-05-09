25 Highest-Selling Pieces Of Sports Memorabilia Of All Time

A blue jersey worn during the game that produced both the "Hand of God" goal and what would be voted as "Goal of the Century" by FIFA has taken the crown as the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever to have been sold.

The late Diego Maradona of the Argentina national football team scored both goals in 1986, quickly changing the color of the jersey from blue to solid gold as the jersey fetched a whopping $9.28 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London on Wednesday.

The record-setting sale of the jersey changes the order of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia sold, so let’s reorganize the list:

#25

Description: “Jumbo” T206 Honus Wagner PSA 5 (MC)

Cost: $3.12 Million

#24

Description: “Charlie Sheen All-Star Cafe” T206 Honus Wagner PSA 1

Cost: $3.14 Million

#23

Description: T206 Honus Wagner PSA 3

Cost: $3.25 Million

#22

Description: The Laws of Base Ball

Cost: $3.26 Million

#21

Description: 2009 National Treasures Basketball Complete Set

Cost: $3.30 Million

#20

Description: 1996-97 Kobe Bryant Rookie Game Used Jersey

Cost: $3.60 Million

#19

Description: T206 Honus Wagner PSA 2

Cost: $3.66 Million

#18

Description: T206 Honus Wagner PSA 3

Cost: $3.70 Million

#17

Description: 1979 O-Pee-Cee Wayne Gretzky PSA 10

Cost: $3.75 Million

#16

Description: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout (Superfractors) Signed Rookie BGS 9

Cost: $3.94 Million

#15

Description: 1950 Jackie Robinson Game Used Jersey

Cost: $4.20 Million

#14

Description: Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey #53 PSA 9

Cost: $4.21 Million

#13

Description: 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 BGS 8.5

Cost: $4.30 Million

#12

Description: James Naismith’s Original Rules of Basketball

Cost: $4.34 Million

#11

Description: 1920 Babe Ruth Game Worn Road Jersey

Cost: $4.42 Million

#10

Description: 2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic RC Auto Logoman 1/1

Cost: $4.60 Million

#9

Description: Tiger Woods’ 2000-2001 Tiger Slam Game-used Winning Irons

Cost: $5.16 Million

#Tied 7 & 8

Description: 2003-04 UD “Exquisite Collection” #78 LeBron James Signed Rookie Patch Parallel BGS 9.0

Cost: $5.20 Million

#Tied 7 & 8

Description: 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9

Cost: $5.20 Million

#6

Description: 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth SGC 3

Cost: $5.20+ Million

#5

Description: Circa 1928-1930 Babe Ruth Game-Worn Jersey

Cost: $5.64 Million

#4

Description: 2009 Playoff National Treasures Stephen Curry 1/1 Logoman

Cost: $5.90 Million ($5.9 Million valuation based on 51% acquisition for $3 million)

#3

Description: T206 Honus Wagner SGC 3

Cost: $6.61 Million

#2

Description: 1892 Original Olympic Manifesto

Cost: $8.81 Million

#1

Description: Diego Maradona "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" World Cup Match Worn Shirt

Cost: $9.28 Million

List provided by collectable.com

Photo: Maradona jersey courtesy Sotheby's