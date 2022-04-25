Texas Judge Invites Disney To Relocate Theme Parks To The Lone Star State

A Texas judge has invited the Walt Disney Co. DIS to bid farewell to the “extremists in Florida” and relocate its Sunshine State attractions and operations to the Lone Star State.

What Happened: J.P. George, who is CEO of Fort Bend County as well as a county judge, published an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek suggesting that the company consider Texas as its new southern home following the decision by Florida lawmakers led by Gov. Ron DeSantis to eliminate Disney’s self-governing status after Chapek’s denunciation of the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“While you, your company, employees and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good jobs and billions of dollars in investments,” wrote George. “In fact, major employers like Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made vast investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more employers on the way.”

George, a Democrat, insisted that Chapek consider Fort Bend County’s “wide open and affordable land” as a new home for the Walt Disney World Resort. He also took a swipe at the controversial new Florida law by insisting his county makes “a difference in our children’s lives everyday through youth empowerment initiatives.”

What Happens Next: Disney did not publicly comment on the judge’s invitation, nor has it made any public comment on Gov. DeSantis’ signing of the new law that terminates the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District in June 2023.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) chimed in on the state’s feud with Disney this morning in an appearance on Fox Business News’ “Mornings with Maria,” citing his displeasure over the company’s opposition to the new state law that prohibits the teaching of sexual identity and orientation lessons to school children in kindergarten through third grade classes.

“I got rid of my Disney+. I’m not planning on going back to the park,” said Scott, adding, “Why Disney wants to go and engage in some social issue, it doesn’t make any sense to me. In a company that is reliant on a special tax status, it doesn’t make any sense.”

