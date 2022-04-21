QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Searches for 'Buy Netflix Stock' Explode 931% Following Share Price Plummet For Streaming Giant

by Benzinga Contributor
April 21, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read

By Income-Tax UK

What Happened: Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘buy Netflix stock’ exploded 931% worldwide on 19th April, following online streaming platform Netflix NFLX reporting a huge loss of subscribers in its first quarter - the first report of a subscriber decline in ten years.

The company reported losing 200,000 paid subscribers in its first quarter of trading on Tuesday evening, causing shareholder confidence in the online platform to dip and its share prices to drop by 25%. However, it seems that this has not shaken the confidence of some investors, with many looking to seize this opportunity and get their hands on Netflix shares, as searches for ‘buy Netflix stock’ increased by 931%.

A spokesperson for Income-Tax.co.uk commented on the findings: “While shareholder confidence has dwindled for many in light of Netflix’s drop in subscribers, it appears there has also been a surge in the number of people looking to capitalize on this dip, while share prices are low. It seems that many investors have confidence in the streaming giant to further build upon the success that they have seen during the pandemic.”

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsEntertainmentMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral