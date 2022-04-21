QQQ
Ever Wonder What A Tesla Car Might Have Looked Like 100 Years Ago?

by Jose Rodrigo Safdiye, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA, founded in 2003, has always been characterized for presenting futuristic state-of-the-art designs, as evidenced by the names of their models: S-3-X-Y.

Have you ever imagined what a Tesla would look like if the company was founded back at the same time as Ford Motor Company F? Thanks to artificial intelligence, now you can.

See Also: Who Really Won The Super Bowl? It Might Have Been Tesla According To This Chart

Aditya Ramesh, co-creator of DALL·E 2, an AI system that can create or edit images from a description in natural language, commissioned the task of "unmodernizing" a Tesla Model 3 and the results are quite fancy.

You can follow the transition frame by frame below.

Unmodernizing a Tesla with #dalle text diffs pic.twitter.com/DBxb0Gb8UI

— Aditya Ramesh (@model_mechanic) April 18, 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AIcontributorsElon MuskEntertainmentTechGeneral