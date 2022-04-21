Ever Wonder What A Tesla Car Might Have Looked Like 100 Years Ago?

Tesla Inc TSLA, founded in 2003, has always been characterized for presenting futuristic state-of-the-art designs, as evidenced by the names of their models: S-3-X-Y.

Have you ever imagined what a Tesla would look like if the company was founded back at the same time as Ford Motor Company F? Thanks to artificial intelligence, now you can.

Aditya Ramesh, co-creator of DALL·E 2, an AI system that can create or edit images from a description in natural language, commissioned the task of "unmodernizing" a Tesla Model 3 and the results are quite fancy.

You can follow the transition frame by frame below.