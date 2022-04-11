Netflix Inc NFLX is introducing what it calls a “Double Thumbs Up” button which can help its subscribers indicate the kind of series and films they want to see more in the future.

What Happened: The newest option is an adjunct to the existing "Thumbs Up" and "Thumbs Down" buttons which Netflix said is a “good way” for users to tell the company about how they feel about what they are watching.

“Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy,” said Netflix in a statement.

Why It Matters: In 2017, Netflix removed its stars-based rating system in favor of the current approach.

At the time, some commentators attributed the change in the rating system to the multitude of one-star reviews left on the comedian Amy Schumer’s Netflix original. Schumer blamed “right-alt organized trolls” for the one-stars.

The latest option can be found on Netflix’s web, TV, Android, and iOS interfaces.

Price Action: On Monday, Netflix shares closed 2.2% lower at $348 in the regular session and rose 0.15% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

