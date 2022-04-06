Netflix Inc NFLX has humored comedian Pete Davidson and added a “short-ass” movie category to its streaming service after the latter performed a catchy rap number on Saturday Night Live.

What Happened: Netflix tweeted “good idea” in response to Davidson’s rap, which was shared by SNL.

“Keep the runtime under a hundred [minutes] ... And when my ass stuck on the couch for over two hours, it causes discomfort,” Davidson croons in the skit.

Benzinga noted titles such as “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Stand By Me,” and “Zoolander” on the platform’s “short-ass” category.

Screenshot From Netflix Showing New 'Short-Ass' Movies

What the page did not include were titles mentioned in the SNL rap such as “The Lion King,” "Bad Moms” or “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Why It Matters: The SNL tweet featuring Davidson was liked 8,205 times and retweeted 1,368 times.

Netflix is known to experiment with new features. Last year, it introduced a “Play Something” feature that let users defer decision-making on what to watch.

But some experiments take on a different hue. Last month, Netflix was reported to be testing a feature that monetizes password sharing in certain countries.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares closed 2.9% lower at $380.15 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

