Bullish Sign? AEW Champion 'Hangman' Page Enters The Ring Driving Horned Tesla (Video)

“Hangman” Adam Page surprised his wrestling fans and rivals on Wednesday as he drove into the AEW Dynamite arena in a Tesla Inc TSLA with horns on its bonnet.

What Happened: AEW Dynamite, also known as Wednesday Night Dynamite, tweeted a short clip of Page's entry, saying the “champ” had arrived in “STYLE.”

Page, whose real name is Stephen Blake Woltz, drove a white Tesla, prompting many fans to laud his "cowboy" style.

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards tweeted that Page was the only one who can pull off a "Tesla with horns."

If you asked me, “Who could pull off a Tesla with horns?” I think @theAdamPage is the only real answer #AEWDynamite — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 31, 2022

The AEW airs on AT&T Inc’s T TBS station.

Benzinga’s Take: Unlike legacy automakers such as General Motors Co GM, Ford Motor Co F, and others who spend billions of dollars every year, Tesla’s marketing is largely driven by fans and the EV maker’s billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Photo by New Japan Pro Wrestling on Wikimedia