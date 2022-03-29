QQQ
Mattel Inks Licensing Agreement For DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Franchise

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 29, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Mattel Inc MAT has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, an animated franchise.
  • DreamWorks Animation is a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp CMCSA.
  • Under the agreement, Mattel will have the licensing rights to develop a full line of toys for the franchise, including dolls, vehicles, plush, games, and more.
  • The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the world in fall 2023.
  • An all-new Trolls film is expected to hit theaters in November 2023.
  • Price Action: MAT shares closed lower by 0.39% at $22.82 on Monday.

