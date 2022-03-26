Lin Manuel Miranda Can Join EGOT Club With 'Encanto' Oscar Win: Can You Guess The 16 Exclusive Members?

Actor, playwright and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda can become only the 17th person to enter the elusive EGOT club with a win at the Academy Awards (aka Oscars) on Sunday, March 27.

What Is EGOT?: The EGOT club is reserved for members who have won awards from four major award shows. The awards needed to join the club are:

Emmy Award

Grammy Award

Oscar (Academy Award)

Tony Award

The club winners have won awards that cover television, film, recording and theater, which is said to give them a “grand slam” in show business.

The acronym and club was created by Philip Michael Thomas in 1984, though he never won awards in any of the four categories. EGOT also became a plot point of the show “30 Rock,” which helped bring attention to the club.

Other variations for award acronym clubs include PEGOT (adding in Pulitzer or Peabody Awards), REGOT (adding in Razzie) and EGOAT (adding in Annie Awards).

The EGOT Club Members: Going into the 94th Academy Awards, there are currently only 16 members of the EGOT club. Here are the current members of the club with the years they won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards respectively.

Richard Rodgers: 1962, 1960, 1945, 1950, completed in 1962

1962, 1960, 1945, 1950, completed in 1962 Helen Hayes: 1953, 1977, 192, 1947, completed 1977

1953, 1977, 192, 1947, completed 1977 Rita Moreno: 1977, 1972, 1961, 1975, completed 1977

1977, 1972, 1961, 1975, completed 1977 John Gielgud: 1991, 1979, 1981, 1961, completed 1991

1991, 1979, 1981, 1961, completed 1991 Audrey Hepburn: 1993, 1994, 1953, 1954, completed 1994

1993, 1994, 1953, 1954, completed 1994 Marvin Hamlisch: 1995, 1974, 1973, 1976, completed 1995

1995, 1974, 1973, 1976, completed 1995 Jonathan Tunick: 1982, 1988, 1977, 1997, completed 1997

1982, 1988, 1977, 1997, completed 1997 Mel Brooks: 1967, 1998, 1968, 2001, completed 2001

1967, 1998, 1968, 2001, completed 2001 Mike Nichols: 2001, 1961, 1967, 1964, completed 2001

2001, 1961, 1967, 1964, completed 2001 Whoopi Goldberg: 2002, 1986, 1990, 2002, completed 2002

2002, 1986, 1990, 2002, completed 2002 Scott Rudin: 1984, 2012, 2007, 1994, completed 2012

1984, 2012, 2007, 1994, completed 2012 Robert Lopez: 2008, 2012, 2013, 2004, completed 2013

2008, 2012, 2013, 2004, completed 2013 Andrew Lloyd Weber: 2018, 1980, 1996, 1980, completed 2018

2018, 1980, 1996, 1980, completed 2018 Tim Rice: 2018, 1980, 1992, 1980, completed 2018

2018, 1980, 1992, 1980, completed 2018 John Legend: 2018, 2006, 2015, 2017, completed 2018

2018, 2006, 2015, 2017, completed 2018 Alan Menken: 2020, 1992, 1989, 2012, completed 2020

Rodgers was the first to join the EGOT club in 1962 and did so in a 17-year time span.

Legend is the youngest to join the club at the age of 39 years and 8 months.

It took Hayes 45 years between her first award and last to join the club, which is currently the longest period of time to join the club from start to finish.

Lopez joined the club in 10 years from first award to last award.

What’s Next: Manuel-Miranda is nominated for “Best Original Song” for “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney animated movie “Encanto.”

Manuel-Miranda was previously nominated for the same category for the song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

Manuel-Miranda has won three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards along with a Pulitzer Award.

At DraftKings Inc DKNG, “Dos Oruguitas” is the second favorite to take home the prize for “Best Original Song” at odds of +225. The song “No Time to Die” sung and co-written by Billie Eilish is the favorite at odds of -280. “No Time to Die” won the Golden Globe for the same category.

With an Oscar win, Manuel-Miranda would become the second youngest to join the club at the age of 42. With a Pulitzer Prize already under his belt, Manuel-Miranda would join both the EGOT and PEGOT club. Manuel-Miranda would be one of only the sixth member of the PEGOT club and only the third to get in with a Pulitzer Prize.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Co DIS on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The show will feature performances of two songs from “Encanto,” both written by Manuel-Miranda.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Dos Oruguitas” will both be performed, while only the latter is up for the “Best Original Song” award.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr