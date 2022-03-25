Dating Shows And Chill? Here's What's Coming From Netflix's Big Bet Big On Reality Programs

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX is stepping up its game with dating show content for its subscribers. Here’s the latest on a popular show being renewed and more concepts soon coming to Netflix.

What Happened: Netflix announced Friday it is renewing the popular show “Love is Blind” for seasons four and five. A second season was recently streamed and a third season had already been announced from Netflix.

Season 3 of “Love is Blind” is set to air later in 2022. The series will also get a spinoff show “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” which follows the cast of season 2 and shares updates on their lives. The spinoff show is also expected to air later in 2022.

Other dating shows set to hit Netflix include:

“Love on the Spectrum”: Netflix takes on an award-winning Australian series providing an “insightful and warm-hearted” look at people on the autism spectrum exploring the world of dating and relationships.

“Indian Matchmaking”: Netflix is set to air a second season of the Emmy-nominated show later in 2022. The series has been renewed for a third season.

“Jewish Matchmaking”: From the producers of “Indian Matchmaking,” the new series will follow singles in the U.S. and Israel.

“The Ultimatum”: Premiering April 6, “The Ultimatum” follows six couples close to marriage with a decision of getting married or move on from the relationship after an eight-week period.

“Dated and Related”: It could be “awkward as hell,” according to the show's tagline, to see pairs of siblings help each other find perfect matches.

“Too Hot to Handle”: Season 4 of the Netflix show where contestants can’t have sex has no release date but is expected soon.

Untitled Collaboration Series: A yet-to-be-titled dating show will feature stars from several Netflix shows including “Too Hot to Handle,” “Love is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Selling Tampa.”

Why It’s Important: The new announcements from Netflix will bring dating shows to the streaming platform on a near year-round rotation, providing content for a highly watched television segment for subscribers.

“Love is Blind” has been a hit for Netflix. The second season of the dating show ranked among the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix for five straight weeks, hitting a peak of second place and 59 million hours viewed in its second week of availability.

Other media companies are also seeking to mix up their content with new takes on dating shows. Paramount Global PARAPARAA unit CBS recently ordered a dating show based on the 1970s television hit “The Love Boat.”

“The Real Love Boat” will see singles take part in a competition aboard a real cruise ship. Only one couple will make it to the last port and ultimately win the cash prize.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA recently launched “The Courtship,” a dating show called by many as “The Bachelor Meets Bridgerton.” The show, which airs on NBC, travels back in time to the 1800s and sees suitors compete for the attention and affection of the female star through dances, archery, handwritten notes, carriage rides and other items featured from the Regency era.

Comcast originally planned to air the dating show on its Peacock streaming platform before deciding on NBC. The first two episodes of the series had one million and 0.6 million viewers, which could mean a short shelf life for the dating show or a move to Peacock.

“The Bachelor” franchise continues to be a hit for ABC and Walt Disney Co DIS and is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Netflix ended the recent quarter with 222 million paid memberships. The company acknowledged increasing competition, but remained optimistic in “long-term growth prospects.”

Having a huge slate of dating show content to attract new viewers and also keep those already subscribed could be one of several plays along with adding video games to help improve churn and justify a recent price increase for the streaming leader.

