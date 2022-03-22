Berkshire Hathaway Shares Cross $500K: Here's How Much Money You Could've Made With An Investment When The Stock Hit $100K

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) shares are the most expensive stock in the world and recently broke the $500,000 level for the first time.
The stock gained another 0.31% in Tuesday's session — that's $1,620.91 — to close at $525,854.
What Happened: On March 16, Warren Buffett's Berkshire quietly hit a global milestone, with shares closing at $504,400. The recent surge ranks Berkshire Hathaway as the seventh-most valuable company in the world, over NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Meta Platforms Inc FB.
Berkshire announced an agreement to acquire Alleghany Corp (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion on Monday, making it the company's largest acquisition since 2016, when it purchased Precision Castparts.
Warren Buffett Owns What? 10 Berkshire Acquisitions You May Have Forgotten
Berkshire Class A shares have always been on a tear, delivering shareholders annual returns averaging 20%, almost doubling the annual returns of the S&P 500.
One milestone investors would recognize is when Berkshire shares touched $100,000 for the first time on Oct. 5, 2006.
Investing In Berkshire Hathaway: 2006 was a busy year for Berkshire: the company completed five acquisitions, while outperforming the S&P 500 by 10.37%.
A $1,000 investment in BRK-A on Oct. 5, 2006 could have purchased 0.0102 shares based on the opening price of $97,400.
That investment would be worth $5,363 today.
