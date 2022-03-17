Nicolas Cage Volunteers To Play Egghead In 'The Batman' Sequel

Nicolas Cage has a message for the AT&T T division Warner Bros.: The Oscar-winning actor wants to play Egghead in the sequel to “The Batman.”

What Happened: Variety reported that Cage volunteered himself for the role during an appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead,” Cage said. “I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

Cage also admitted that he has yet to see “The Batman,” but he suspected Robert Pattinson “would be terrific” in the title role.

See Also: 10 Weirdest Batman Ripoffs Of All Time

Why This Happened: Egghead was created in the second season of the TV series “Batman” as a guest role for Vincent Price, who wore an oversized bald skull and dressed in a yellow suit while dropping egg puns in his dialogue, such as “egg-zactly” and “eggs-tinct.” The character is a self-defined genius, but of course was never smart enough to defeat Batman.

During the show’s third season, Price’s Egghead was teamed with Olga, Queen of the Bessarovian Cossacks, played by Anne Baxter. The duo, backed by a small squad of Cossack warriors, tangled with Caped Crusaders and inevitably wound up apprehended.

A less campy version of Egghead appeared in the animated series “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” and the animated films “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders,” “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Batman vs. Two-Face.”

Joel Schumacher, director of “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” claimed that Egghead was considered as one of the villains for the “Batman Unchained” feature that never made it into production.

Warner Bros. has not announced any plans for a sequel to “The Batman” and did not respond to Cage’s offer.

Photo: Vincent Price and Anne Baxter as Egghead and Olga in a scene from the "Batman" television series. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.