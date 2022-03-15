Senate Advances Bill To End Daylight Saving Time: What You Need To Know

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent.

What Happened: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, introduced The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would put an end to setting our clocks back in the fall and forward in the spring.

Rubio said science is behind making the change: “We see an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents in the week following the changes.”

The senator said “crime is lighter, later in the day. We see a decrease in child obesity [and] decrease in seasonal depression.”

What's Next: The proposed bill will go to The House of Representatives, and, if passed, will be introduced to President Joe Biden for approval. If signed, the measure would take effect in November 2023.