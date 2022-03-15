6 Stocks That Moved Tuesday Following Mentions On CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro's News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Block Inc SQ: Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset mentioned she likes the stock at 12:06 p.m. EDT, the stock rose 0.49% over the following hour.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL: Firestone added PayPal to her list of likes at 12:06 p.m. EDT, the stock moved 0.96% higher over the following hour.

MGM Resorts International MGM: Degas Wright of Decatur Capital mentioned MGM as a buy, the stock rose 0.96% over the following hour.

American Express Co AXP: Rob Sechan of New Edge Wealth, and Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link mentioned owning American Express at 12:10 p.m. EDT, the stock moved 0.42% higher after their comments.

Cameco Corp CCJ: Options trader Jon Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Cameco at 12:51 p.m. EDT, the stock saw an initial pop of 1.65% before settling down to 0.72% higher after the mention.

SM Energy Co SM: Najarian announced he bought Call options in SM Energy at 12:52 p.m. EDT, the stock moved 2.56% higher after the mention, before falling to 0.75% higher.