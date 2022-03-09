Animators And Media Figures Criticize Disney For 'Don't Say Gay' Silence

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is continuing to generate criticism for the refusal of CEO Bob Chapek to issue a public statement opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, with the union representing film industry animators and several prominent celebrities and media figures expressing disappoint with the company’s silence.

What Happened: The legislation, which bans the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in Florida’s schools until after the third grade, passed the state senate Tuesday, thus clearing the legislative process before Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it into law.

Chapek, in an internal memo to the Disney workforce, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the LGBTQ community but insisted making public comments on this controversial political issue “can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.”

Chapek’s logic found no favor with the Animation Guild, which issued a statement lamenting how “it is disheartening that Disney, one of the world's most successful brands with massive resources and a global platform, failed to take any action to help prevent the passage of this bill.”

The union singled out Chapek, stating, “It is one thing to say that you ‘unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.’ It’s quite another for you to stand silent while this scurrilous piece of homophobic legislation passes. To quote one of your own properties, ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ You have failed that test in Florida."

What Else Happened: Disney was also publicly faulted by several prominent entertainment and media figures for not taking a public stand on “Don’t Say Gay.”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow, responding to a tweet by Popular Information writer Judd Legum, complained that Chapek wasn't serving his core audience.

“His customers are children,” Apatow tweeted. “This bill harms children in ways that will damage many for life. @Disney should never be a company that doesn’t stand up for the safety and support of all children. They certainly should never financially support those who attack children like this.”

Joshua Rush, who played the Disney Channel's first openly gay character on the series "Andi Mack" and has self-identified as bisexual since 2019, tweeted, “#DoBetterDisney. On behalf of myself and every other queer actor and artist and castmember that works for you now, and has worked for you in the past. Do better on behalf of the queer kids in America, facing attacks from an ever-emboldened and ever-enriched far right.”

Rush, who is now a Democratic Party strategist, pointed to Disney’s political donations to Florida legislators who supported “Don’t Say Gay” by adding, “Demand your donations back, and institute a policy ensuring that bigoted lawmakers never receive another dime from the corporate speech of Disney corporate.”

Michael Hiltzik, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and columnist, published an op-ed piece in the Los Angeles Times titled “On Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, Disney sets a new standard for corporate cowardice.” In his column, he wrote, “The truth is, Disney lets its money talk plenty loudly when it wants to protect its corporate interests.”

And Extra TV correspondent George Hahn chimed in his frustration by tweeting, “You have to stand for something. The CEO of a company like Disney should know this. Very disappointing. My takeaway from the last two years? Everyone’s horrible. I hate this shit.”

Photo: Loren Javier / Flickr Creative Commons