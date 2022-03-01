WISA — A Company That Wants To Redefine Sound Entertainment

Photo by Wjg on Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Football fans’ reactions to Super Bowl LVI that kicked off at SoFi Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SOFI) SoFi Stadium have flooded the internet, and analysts say the game generated more than $167 million in revenue and 99.18 million views.

The Super Bowl — a cultural holiday for millions of Americans — is the biggest sporting event in the U.S., drawing the highest TV viewership every year. Even people who are not football fanatics will at some point be invited by friends and relatives to watch the game.

Getting Super Bowl tickets isn’t easy — some say they’re the hardest tickets to get in sports — and the average price for a single ticket is around $5,000.

At that price, it’s no wonder most people watch the game on TV. But to have a good experience — especially when it comes to the halftime show — sound is arguably a key piece of the experience.

It’s no wonder the Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is growing and is estimated at $11.8 Billion in 2021. Soundbars are enjoying extensive uptake across households and are expected to reach $12.9 Billion by 2026.

In recent years, an increasing number of people have started consuming streaming content like free ebooks, gaming and movies. The soundbar trend is also catalyzed by the rise of smart TVs and rising installation of home theater systems for enhanced listening and viewing experience.

Bringing State-Of-The-Art Sound To Your Living Room?

The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WISA) (NASDAQ: WISA) represents more than 70 leading brands that provide high-definition, high-quality audio. WISA believes wireless audio technology should be easy to use.

WISA-certified products seamlessly connect with each other regardless of the brand. This lets consumers build sound systems using multiple audio brands while maintaining quality. WISA’s plug-and-play technology enables compatible devices to connect to each other as soon as they are unboxed and connected to the main system. As an association of top brands, including Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY), LG Electronics Inc., and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), WISA says it builds technology consumers can trust.

What’s In It For Consumers And Brands?

WISA states that it helps brands save money on advertising by helping them pool financial resources to target their audiences more effectively. Having a WISA logo on a product also helps brands increase their visibility. Ultimately, WISA’s goal is to help redefine sound entertainment into a simple, easy, yet high-quality experience for consumers.

Time will tell what the next wave of advanced systems and speakers will be brought to market with WISA and its technology and hardware brands.

