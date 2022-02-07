Adele Fans Offered Free Tickets For Vegas Look-Alike Show: Report

Adele fans who were stuck holding very expensive tickets to her indefinitely postponed Las Vegas residency now have a free, reasonable facsimile to enjoy: the “Legendary Divas” show in Las Vegas is offering free tickets to see their Adele look- and sound-alike performer.

What Happened: “Legendary Divas” is a spinoff of the long-running “Legends in Concert” show that includes a line-up of performers capturing the visual and vocal styling of music’s greatest performers. For “Legendary Divas,” the focus is on larger-than-life women of popular music, with Cher, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga among the icons being imitated – and the show is hosted by a drag performer doing a spot-on Joan Rivers.

While the real Adele is absent from Las Vegas, TMZ is reporting that Janae Longo of the “Legendary Divas” production is offering the next best thing to the British star. Ticketholders to the Adele show are being welcomed to see Longo and her castmates in performance.

Why It Matters: Adele’s decision to postpone her four-month Las Vegas residency came the night before her Jan. 21 premiere. Adele emphasized a COVID situation for the postponement, although several British media outlets cited unresolved problems between the singer and her venue on the shows’ presentations.

Adele’s residency was slated to take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel — a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). “Legendary Divas” is being staged nightly at the rival Tropicana, a lodging establishment within Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT).

Photo: Janae Longo channels Adele, courtesy of “Legendary Divas.”