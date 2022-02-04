15 Best Whiskeys To Sip And Savor — Plus Zinger Nation Weighs In On Their Favs (Is Yours On The List?)

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Rebellions, such as the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794, have been fueled by it and such noted figures as Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner (who said she wanted to die with a cigarette and whiskey in hand), Mark Twain, William Faulkner and Sir Winston Churchill used whiskey to enliven or tame their souls.

Whiskey, it has fans, and they can thank traveling monks for it. (Come to think of it, monks have had a hand in originating or perfecting a lot of liquor, i.e. Champagne, chartreuse.)

When the monks left Europe between the years 1000 to 1200 and arrived in Scotland and Ireland, there was no easy access to the same grapes, so the monks turned to fermenting grain mash. And whiskey was born.

But first, what’s the difference between whiskey, whisky, scotch, bourbon and rye?

Let’s start with the name. In Canada, Japan and Scotland it is whisky, and it’s whiskey in Ireland, the U.S. and elsewhere.

In the simplest of descriptions, Scotch can only come from Scotland and its smoky flavor is created when the grain is malted then heated over a peat fire. Bourbon can be produced anywhere in the U.S., its origins best associated with the American South, and in particular, Kentucky. It must use at least 51% mash from corn and uses a sour mash process. And rye? It uses a rye mash or a rye and malt mash.

What to buy? For connoisseurs, there are only a few that will do. Liquor.com recently chose its “15 Best Whiskeys to Drink in 2022,” which touches on all parts of the globe.

Sorry, Old Grand-Dad isn’t on it.

Best Overall: Four Roses Single Barrel (at Total Wine, $44.99)

Four Roses Single Barrel (at Total Wine, $44.99) Best Rye : Pikesville Straight Rye (at Drizly, $54.99)

: Pikesville Straight Rye (at Drizly, $54.99) Best Bourbon : Henry McKenna Single Barrel, Aged 10 years (at Drizly, $149.99)

: Henry McKenna Single Barrel, Aged 10 years (at Drizly, $149.99) Best Scotch : The Balvenie DoubleWood, 12 Year (at Total Wine, $69.99)

: The Balvenie DoubleWood, 12 Year (at Total Wine, $69.99) Best Irish : West Cork 8-Year Single Malt (at Total Wine, $33.49)

: West Cork 8-Year Single Malt (at Total Wine, $33.49) Best Canadian : Lot No. 40 Whisky (at Drizly, $39.99)

: Lot No. 40 Whisky (at Drizly, $39.99) Best Japanese : Hakushu 12 Year Old (at TheWhiskyExchange.com, @ $236.70)

: Hakushu 12 Year Old (at TheWhiskyExchange.com, @ $236.70) B est Peated Scotch : Bowmore 12 Year Single Malt (at Caskers, $59.99)

: Bowmore 12 Year Single Malt (at Caskers, $59.99) B est Sherry Cask Scotch : GlenDronach Allardice 12 Year Single Malt (at Total Wine, $61.99)

: GlenDronach Allardice 12 Year Single Malt (at Total Wine, $61.99) Best Wine Barrel Aged : Starward Nova Australian Single Malt (at Drizly, $49.99)

: Starward Nova Australian Single Malt (at Drizly, $49.99) Best Barrel-Proof : Stagg Jr. Bourbon (at Drizly, $399.99)

: Stagg Jr. Bourbon (at Drizly, $399.99) Best for Sipping : Aberlour A’Bunadh (at Total Wine: $97.99)

: Aberlour A’Bunadh (at Total Wine: $97.99) Best for Old Fashioneds : Redemption High Rye Bourbon: (at Total Wine: $25.99)

: Redemption High Rye Bourbon: (at Total Wine: $25.99) Most Innovative : Bruichladdich Islay Barley (at Total Wine, $67.99)

: Bruichladdich Islay Barley (at Total Wine, $67.99) Best Under $50: Buffalo Trace Bourbon (at NoBullSpirits, $39.95)

(Prices updated from original Liquor.com article)

How does this list check with Benzinga’s Zinger Nation? We asked members of Benzinga Pro chat what their favorites were and got some spirited answers.

Cuzant’s choices include Jameson Irish Whiskey, Maker’s Mark Bourbon and Woodford Reserve. Traviswingtrader likes Wild Turkey Bourbon, while TheBSter prefers Lagavulin Whisky, Weller Bourbon and Four Roses Bourbon. HorseDoc said Southern Comfort 100 Proof, but alas, not a whiskey.

TryingToGetSmaht initially said “Whatever Kid Rock Drinks” — that would be Jim Beam products — but then admitted to Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. BrooklynStez wrote, “Pappy van winkle enough said lol.”

BrooklynStez also pointed out something that Neal Bodenheimer, co-owner of Cure, a bar in New Orleans, has seen: an increase in prices because of a whiskey (or any liquor) becoming popular. (BrooklynStez said Pappy is still the best despite the price. A quick look on the company site has a 23-Year Family Reserve at $299.99 MSRP.)

Bodenheimer also noted supply chain issues, which TryingToGetSmaht brought up on BenzingaPro chat, stating there was a shortage of glass.

So where does that leave whiskey drinkers? With lots of choices, but with increasing prices, supply chain issues and other factors, now is the time to stock up on favorites. Because, as Faulkner said, “Civilization starts with distillation.”

Lagniappe — The most expensive whiskey/whisky?: According to Wine-Searcher, the top three (as of now) are:

Yamazaki 55-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky, $988.930

Macallan Anniversary Malt 50-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, $190,000

Macallan Lalique 50-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, $182,595

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay