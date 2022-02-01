What's Your Story? Guest Star Jeff Hoffman Digs Deep Into Branding In The Latest Episode of "GoingPublic®"

Photo by Medienstrumer on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The latest episode on “GoingPublic,” a new series where viewers can Click-to-Invest while they watch, brought about a series of serious discussions for the founders.

TREBEL executives convened with the warm-mannered billionaire Chris Burch to discuss a potential investment opportunity. Handbag maker Hammitt Inc. squeezed out its creative juices and featured its Co-Founder Tony Drockton as secret agent Double 00 Tony for its upcoming investor presentation. Skin-care provider PROVEN and cybersecurity-training innovator NGT Academy met up with Jeff Hoffman to discuss branding, product positioning, and how to take their enterprises to the next level.

As a seasoned corporate executive, Hoffman has worked with major companies like travel technology company Booking.com and has led respected entrepreneurial circles like the Global Entrepreneurship Network, where he is chairman of the board.

As part of a “GoingPublic” mentorship program, Hoffman agreed to meet with each of the show’s contestants and provide guidance on how to scale and improve each business.

In this latest episode, Hoffman discusses product positioning, creating a corporate vocabulary, integrating emerging trends into business models, and asking the very important questions: Why you? What’s your story?

For those wondering how they can start investing, “GoingPublic” host Lauren Simmons outlines this easy-to-follow guide:

Head to GoingPublic.com. Read the companies’ offering circulars. Pick a company to invest in. Fill in some basic contact information. You’re officially a shareholder!

