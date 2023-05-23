Here Are The Top 10 Best Cities For Retirees To Live In 2023: Only 1 Is In Florida

Retiring in 2023 may be a difficult decision for many people. As you prepare for retirement, you want to feel secure and comfortable in your new home. Whether you’re looking for a bustling city or an idyllic beach town, you want to make sure you’re making the best decision for your lifestyle and budget. To make the decision easier, our Benzinga team compiled a list of the 10 best places for retirees to live in 2023.

1. Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville is a great retirement spot for those looking for an active lifestyle. With its scenic mountain views and vibrant culture, Asheville was named the number one place to retire in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. The city offers a low cost of living, a thriving arts and music scene, and plenty of trails and outdoor activities.

2. Austin, Texas: Austin has a lot to offer retirees seeking a warm climate and a vibrant city life. The city is consistently ranked as one of the best places to retire, with its lively music and nightlife, and its beautiful parks and lakes. In addition, Austin has job opportunities for retirees and a relatively low cost of living.

3. Charleston, South Carolina: Charleston is the perfect destination for retirees who are looking for a slower pace of life. The city offers a charming southern atmosphere with its cobblestone streets, antebellum homes, and stunning beaches. Additionally, Charleston offers a lower cost of living than many other retirement destinations, with plenty of activities to keep retirees busy.

4. Honolulu, Hawaii: Honolulu is an ideal retirement spot for those who want to enjoy a tropical paradise. With its beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and warm climate, Honolulu offers retirees a chance to relax and enjoy the best that Hawaii has to offer. The city has a variety of options for retirees looking for job opportunities.

5. Portland, Oregon: Portland is a great retirement spot for those looking for a vibrant city life. With its vibrant art and music scene, and its abundance of parks, Portland offers retirees plenty of ways to stay active and engaged. Additionally, the city has a relatively low cost of living, and plenty of job opportunities for retirees.

6. San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio is a great retirement spot for those looking for a warm climate and a vibrant city life. It's consistently ranked as one of the best places to retire, with its vibrant culture and delicious food. In addition, San Antonio's cost of living is 12% lower than the national average, and there are plenty of opportunities for retirees to find jobs.

7. Santa Fe, New Mexico: Santa Fe is the perfect spot for retirees who are looking for a slower pace of life. The city offers beautiful mountain views, a vibrant art scene, and plenty of outdoor activities. Santa Fe's cost of living is slightly higher than the national average, but there are plenty of activities to keep retirees busy.

8. Sarasota, Florida: Sarasota is a great retirement spot for those looking for a sandy beach town. The city offers retirees plenty of ways to stay active and engaged, with its vibrant art and music scene and its abundance of parks. While Sarasota has a cost of living that's 8% higher than the national average, jobs are readily available for retirees.

9. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah is the perfect destination for retirees who are looking for a slower pace of life. The city offers a charming southern atmosphere with its cobblestone streets, antebellum homes, and stunning beaches. Additionally, Savannah offers a lower cost of living than many other retirement destinations, with plenty of activities to keep retirees busy.

10. Seattle, Washington: Seattle is a great retirement spot for those looking for a vibrant city life. With its vibrant art and music scene, and its abundance of parks, Seattle offers retirees plenty of ways to stay active and engaged. Additionally, the bustling city has plenty of job opportunities for retirees.

We hope this list of the 10 best places for retirees to live in 2023 helps narrow down your decision. Whether you’re looking for a lively city or a slower pace of life, we hope you’ll find the perfect retirement destination.

