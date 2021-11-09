 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Starbucks Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Is Starbucks Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 8.9%.

At this point, investors may be wondering whether Starbucks shares are undervalued after their recent performance.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29.4, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9.

Starbucks' PE is 37.7, well above the S&P 500 average as a whole. Starbucks' PE ratio is also up 11.8% over the past five years, suggesting the stock is priced at the high end of its historical valuation range.

Related Link: Is GameStop's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500's forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 21.6. Starbucks's forward earnings multiple of 33.4 is still more than 50% higher than the S&P 500’s, making Starbucks look overvalued.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process. The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 0.9; Starbucks’s PEG is 1.12, suggesting Starbucks is slightly overvalued after accounting for its growth.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.19, well above its long-term average of 1.63. Starbucks’s PS ratio is 4.48, more than 40% higher than the S&P 500 average as a whole.

Finally, Wall Street analysts see some value in Starbucks stock over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the 29 analysts covering Starbucks is $125, suggesting 9.6% upside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, Starbucks stock appears to be slightly overvalued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher Through Resistance: What's Brewing?
Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, CVS Or Match Group?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2021
Stock Wars: Starbucks Vs. Coffee Holding Co.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Restaurants Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com