If You Invested $1,000 In Google When It Acquired YouTube, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In 2006, Google made its biggest acquisition in company history in a move that transformed it and is considered by many experts to be among the best acquisitions of all time.

The YouTube Acquisition: On Oct. 9, 2006, Google announced it was paying $1.65 billion in a stock-for-stock deal to acquire video platform YouTube.

“The YouTube team has built an exciting and powerful media platform that complements Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said at the time. “Together, we are natural partners to offer a compelling media entertainment service to users, content owners and advertisers.”

Now operating under the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) umbrella, YouTube has been an important piece to the success of the company.

Until the 2007 acquisition of DoubleClick for $3.1 billion, the YouTube purchase was the biggest bet by the company. Alphabet has spent $2 billion or more on deals five times since the YouTube acquisition, including the $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility in 2011 that didn't produce the same positive results.

Buying $1,000 In GOOG: Investors who liked the buyout of YouTube or saw the potential of Google’s growth with the video component being added have been pleasantly rewarded.

GOOG hit a high of $215.17 (split-adjusted) on Oct. 9, 2006. An investor could have purchased 4.65 shares of GOOG at the time with $1,000.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $13,004.28 today based on a price of $2,796.62 for GOOG at the time of writing.

The investment in Google would have produced an average annual return of 80% over the last 15 years.

Alphabet Inc has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, ranking fourth on the world leaderboard at AssetDash.com, trailing only Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Saudi Aramco.

