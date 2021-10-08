Did You Know? You Don't Want To Be In The Green If You're Trading In China, Japan Or Taiwan

In the United States and most other countries around the world, it's certainly considered a bad day if your portfolio is deep in the red. Not so if you're located in China.

The color red has long been considered to symbolize joy, happiness, and luck, and ward off evil in Chinese culture, which makes sense for a positive stock trend.

On the other side of the spectrum, the color green is not necessarily seen as bad automatically, but in some circumstances can be unlucky and associated with infidelity.

Red = Up, Green = Down

These color meanings are also about the same in Taiwan and are similar enough in Japan that, in all three countries, the official stock price movement colors are red for upward price movement and green for downward price movement.

Any trader or investor who isn't used to different cultural norms like this could get confused or even make an unfortunate mistake. So if you travel to Tokyo and see all your hot picks on the news in bright red, don't fret, you're still on your way toward the moon.