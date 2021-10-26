 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Truman Nearly Doubles The Minimum Wage
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Truman Nearly Doubles The Minimum Wage

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On Oct. 26, 1949, President Harry Truman raised the minimum wage from 40 cents to 75 cents.

Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 traded near 16.11, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded around 2,031.77.

What Else Was Going On In The World: The Chinese Civil War had just broken out, and trials for World War II war crimes continued.

Truman Raises The Minimum Wage: The Fair Labor Standards Amendment of 1949 nearly doubled the wage floor set in 1938 in an effort to increase consumer buying power and stimulate the economy. The amendment also expanded minimum wage coverage to air-transport workers and eliminated special industry committees that previously set sector-specific wages.

The New Deal precedent had established a 25-cent hourly minimum for specific industries that rose and expanded periodically. Six years after Truman’s amendment, the wage increased to $1 an hour and slowly rose from there. The hikes began to accelerate in the 1970s, and throughout the ‘90s, they lifted the floor from $3.80 to $7.25.

The first minimum wages had been privately instituted. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) set a workplace standard in 1914 by increasing bottom daily rates from $2.40 to $5.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Self-Employment Laws Go Into Effect

3 Strategic Reasons For Amazon's $15 Minimum Wage

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Terravis and the New Power Generation — Can it Solve the Infrastructure Dilemma in EVs?
Elon Musk To Cathie Wood: Not Sure About The Long Run But Inflation 'Pinching Hard' Short-Term
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption
If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled Mustang Mach-E, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
EV Week In Review: Tesla Steals The Show With Stellar Q3, Nio Confirms 'Nio Day 2021' Schedule, Foxconn's EV Push And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Economics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com