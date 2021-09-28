 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: FDIC Seizes Wachovia
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: FDIC Seizes Wachovia

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day in 2008, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized control of Wachovia.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 11,143.13 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,213.27.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 2008, President George W. Bush and Congress approved a $150-billion stimulus package in an attempt to stave off the recession. The U.S. government approved the production and marketing of food produced from cloned animals. Average monthly rent was $800.

FDIC Steps In: At the end of the second quarter of 2008, Wachovia was the fourth-largest banking organization in the U.S. with $812 billion in assets.

On Sept. 28, 2008, just two days after Washington Mutual failed, the FDIC was forced to step in and take over Wachovia after depositors withdrew more than $5 billion from the bank in one day.

At the time, the seizure was extremely controversial. At the urging of a group of regulators led by Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, the FDIC negotiated a deal to have Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) buy most of Wachovia’s assets for a price of roughly $1 per share. However, on Oct. 3, Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) stepped in with a higher bid, offering $15.1 billion in stock for Wachovia.

Photo credit: Ryan McFarland, Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + WFC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Citi Launches Tech Hub In Bahrain: Zawya
Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising
9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market history WachoviaEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com