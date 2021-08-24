If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

On Aug. 24, 2011, Tim Cook took over as the CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). He followed Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who returned the lead the company from 1997 to 2011.

Investors and analysts were skeptical of Cook leading the company, but shareholders have been pleasantly rewarded.

Investing $1,000 In Apple: Apple shares traded at $373.52 on Aug. 23, 2011, Jobs' last day leading the company.

A $1,000 investment at the time of Cook taking over could have purchased 2.677 shares of Apple.

Apple has held two stock splits in Cook's time leading the company:

Shares split 7-to-1 on June 9, 2014, turning the hypothetical 2.677 shares into 18.739 shares.

A 4-to-1 stock split on Aug. 28, 2020, turned the 18.739 shares into 74.956 shares.

The $1,000 investment would now be worth $11,217.16 based on a share price of $149.65 at the time of writing. This doesn't take into account any dividends paid over the 10 years.

Report Card: How Has Tim Cook Performed As Apple CEO In The 10 Years Since Taking Over For Steve Jobs?

A $1,000 investment in Apple over the first 10 years of Tim Cook leading the company would have generated a 1,021% return, or 102% on an averaged annual basis.

What’s Next: Cook has been behind Apple’s growth in several areas and the company could be headed for more growth ahead.

Apple is on pace to release new iPads, iPhones and updated computers. The company has also branched out into a rumored electric vehicle division, which could send shares higher.