 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Shoe Store Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal and Tesla

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
This Shoe Store Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal and Tesla

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) always reminds me of simpler times, such as scouring the local mall for the hottest pair of new sneakers while eating a jumbo pretzel from the food court.

Surprisingly, the company’s stock has been on a tear, trading up more than 90% in the last year. 

Since August 2020, Foot Locker stock’s one-year return has outpaced tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). 

Foot Locker now has more than 3,000 retail stores in 27 different countries across the world. The stock is currently trading around $53 a share as of Thursday.

Here’s how the returns break down from August 2020 to present: 
Amazon is down from $3,260.48 a share to $3,219.20 for a loss of 1.26% 
Netflix is up from $484.53 a share to $540.80 for a return of 11.61% 
Apple is up from $115.71 a share to $146.47 for a return of 26.58%
Disney is up from $127.77 a share to $173.01 for a return of 35.44%
Microsoft is up from $209.70 a share to $292.82 for a return of 39.64%
Paypal is up from $192.44 a share to $269.75 for a return of 40.17% 
Tesla is up from $375.71 a share to $676.89 for a return of 80.19% 
And finally … Foot Locker is up from $27.50 a share to $53.39 for a return of 94.15%

Photo Credit: Bruce Emmerling via Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
A Look Into Foot Locker's Price Over Earnings
Shanghai Softness: China's Weakness Spills Into US Trading, With Tech Under Pressure
Retail Kicks Off Final Stretch Of Earnings Season Amid A Slew Of Manufacturing, Retail, And Housing Data
Major Retailers Are Reporting This Week
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Creo, Harvest Health & Recreation, Glass House, Flora Growth, Anebulo, Cannformatics, Republic Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: retail shoes shoppoing sneakersEducation Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com