This Shoe Store Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal and Tesla

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) always reminds me of simpler times, such as scouring the local mall for the hottest pair of new sneakers while eating a jumbo pretzel from the food court.

Surprisingly, the company’s stock has been on a tear, trading up more than 90% in the last year.

Since August 2020, Foot Locker stock’s one-year return has outpaced tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Foot Locker now has more than 3,000 retail stores in 27 different countries across the world. The stock is currently trading around $53 a share as of Thursday.

Here’s how the returns break down from August 2020 to present:

Amazon is down from $3,260.48 a share to $3,219.20 for a loss of 1.26%

Netflix is up from $484.53 a share to $540.80 for a return of 11.61%

Apple is up from $115.71 a share to $146.47 for a return of 26.58%

Disney is up from $127.77 a share to $173.01 for a return of 35.44%

Microsoft is up from $209.70 a share to $292.82 for a return of 39.64%

Paypal is up from $192.44 a share to $269.75 for a return of 40.17%

Tesla is up from $375.71 a share to $676.89 for a return of 80.19%

And finally … Foot Locker is up from $27.50 a share to $53.39 for a return of 94.15%

Photo Credit: Bruce Emmerling via Pixabay