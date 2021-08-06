10 Common Stock Trading Acronyms To Boost Your Market Vocabulary

Retail investors have continued to build up their pull on the markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first six months of 2021, nonprofessional traders opened more than 10 million new trading accounts — matching the total number of accounts opened in all of 2020.

The traders have banded together on various social media rooms to upend hedge funds and institutions by driving stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) up parabolically on a number of separate occasions.

For a new trader or investor, reading or participating in stock trading groups such as on Reddit or Twitter can be intimidating. More advanced members of the groups use lingo, terminology and acronyms that can be difficult to decipher.

Retail traders searching through social media sites or bull boards to help with DD (Due Diligence) may want to take a look at the 10 most commonly used acronyms before they YOLO (You Only Live Once) into a popular trade.

Below is a look at 10 commonly used acronyms in trading communities:

EOD : End Of Day – Usually used in reference to the end of the trading day, which is 4 p.m. ET for stocks

PT : Price Target – Analysts regularly provide price targets on individual equities they cover, but within social media communities, users will often provide a price target for a stock based on charting or DD.

