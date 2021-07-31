If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Said Company Was Going Private, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Elon Musk has amassed more than 58 million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The well-known Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO is active on the social media platform and in 2018 tweeted something that got him and his company in trouble while also putting a bigger spotlight on the electric vehicle company.

Musk Tweets: On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk tweeted he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

Tesla of course remains a public company and was not taken private in 2018.

The SEC frowned on the tweet as Tesla did not have funding for a deal and Twitter was not the correct avenue to disclose such a transaction.

Tesla agreed to pay a $20 million fine and Musk stepped down as the chairman of the company for a period of three years.

Tesla shares traded lower after Musk later said the company would not go private and it was too big to do so.

Investing $1,000 In Tesla: Despite the initial move lower in Tesla shares, people who bought shares of the electric vehicle company have done well since Musk’s tweet.

Shares of Tesla traded at $387.45 at their high on Aug. 7, 2018. A customer could have purchased 2.58 shares of Tesla with $1,000.

A 5:1 split in August 2020 happened for Tesla shares, turning the 2.58 hypothetical shares into 12.9 shares.

Those 12.9 shares of Tesla would be worth $8,977.11 today based on a share price of $695.90 on July 30, 2021.

Investing in Tesla shares on Musk’s tweet of going private has yielded a near 800% return in less than three years.

Image by Iván Jesus Rojas from Pixabay