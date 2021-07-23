Remote Work is the New Normal: The Benefits and the Reality of Remote Employees Saving Money in a New Age

Remote work is the new normal. Remote work has been around for decades, but it’s becoming more and more popular as a way of life. A recent study found that remote workers are 34% more productive than office-bound counterparts. Remote work also helps to address many of the challenges that come with traditional offices, like congestion and high rents in major metropolitan areas. Remote working not only enables you to find cheaper workspace but also drives up employee satisfaction rates because they can avoid long commutes and enjoy better access to amenities like gyms or concierge services at home.

Remote working means companies can save money on real estate costs and transition into new markets with ease.

1. Remote Work Requirements at a Corporation.

Remote work requirements can vary from company to company. When deciding between a remote or office-based job, it is important for the individual to research how much of their time will be spent in either setting. For instance, if most of an employee’s day involves long periods away from a desk (like when they are walking), then being able to stay out of the office might make more sense than having them commute every day and spend that entire time not working because they have nothing else but wait at a desk.

The goal should always be about finding what works best for you as an individual and your organization instead of making blanket statements like “all employees must work remotely.” However, there may come a time where employees have to enter the office to work with their colleagues.

Remote Work may be a new norm for many companies looking to save money or remain competitive in an ever-changing business landscape. Remote workers can enjoy benefits like saving on transportation costs and having increased autonomy over their working hours (remote workers are able to set their own schedule). But with these benefits also come potential drawbacks such as limited socialization and feelings of isolation.

Remote Workers have become the “new normal” not just among younger employees who see it as a means of getting ahead, but businesses across all industries from banking to retailing have started adopting the practice themselves. The current generation grew up with technology that enabled them to communicate.

2. COVID-19 Made Remote Work Easy

Companies had no choice but to embrace remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many enterprises have found that remote work is a viable option for their employees.

3. Less Office Space and More Rent Savings for the Company

Remote workers are able to work with less distractions from their colleagues. This also saves the company rent space. Remote Workers have also been shown to be more productive than those in the office, which means companies can save money on productivity losses and over their working hours (remote workers are able to set their own schedule). But with these benefits also come potential drawbacks such as limited socialization. Global Workspace Analytics reported that a company saves an average of $11,000 per employee who is working from home.

Remote Workers also have a higher risk of not being able to maintain the same amount of productivity if they are forced to work from home for too long, and can suffer from the isolation which could lead to depression or anxiety.

Although it is in its infancy stage it's expected that Remote Work will be mainstream by 2020 as we become more accustomed to technology enabling this practice itself.

4. Being Alone Reduces Office Distractions

Many people who work remotely are actually more productive on the job because they’re not distracted by office gossip, team meetings, and interruptions from colleagues. The ability to focus doesn’t just mean that these employees get more time for themselves and their families; it also means they become better at what they do as performance is measured primarily based on output rather than hours logged. Likewise, when a remote worker needs to be inspired or otherwise elevated– such as during a brainstorming session– there’s no substitute for being able to walk around the office with an idea in mind instead of trying (and often failing). Productivity data from RescueTime shows that employees work an average of 4 percent more at home.

Office distractions can include coffee breaks with colleagues, distractions like chatting with colleagues, or “water cooler talk,” as they call it. It’s far more efficient to have employees use a real-time remote tracker desktop software.

Remote employees tend to be happier in their jobs than those who work at an office because remote working allows them greater freedom over when and where they do their job from home, which can lead to increased happiness levels. Remote workers are able to manage personal time commitments better since they don’t need as much flexibility around hours like the traditional staff does– meaning it’s easier for family members or other caregivers (like your aging parents) still keep up with day-to-day responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations. Regardless of all of this, remote work is here as a part of our lives.

