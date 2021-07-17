10 Most Expensive Sports Cards: Curry, Mantle, Wagner And More

The valuation of sports cards has increased in 2021 with the rise of collecting during the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of fractional ownership sites that are bringing many top-graded rookie cards to the public with a chance to profit when they are sold to big collectors.

In 2021, several records have been set and new players and cards have entered the ranking.

A new record was set on July 6 with the sale of the Steph Curry 2009 National Treasures Autographed Jersey 1:1 card graded PSA 10. The card was valued at $5.9 million with a 51% sale of the card to Alt, an alternative asset platform that allows fractional ownership and buying and selling of assets.

Here is a look at the top 10 most expensive sports cards:

Steph Curry 2009 National Treasures Autographed Jersey 1:1 — $5.9 million (PSA 10) Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps — $5.2 million LeBron James 2003 Rookie Patch Autograph — $5.2 million Luka Dončić 2018 Logoman Autograph 1:1 — $4.6 million Mike Trout 2009 Superfractor Autograph — $3.9 million Honus Wagner 1909 T206 (PSA 2) — $3.8 million Wayne Gretzky 1979 O-Pee-Chee — $3.8 million Honus Wagner 1909 T206 (PSA 3) — $3.7 million Honus Wagner 1909 T206 (PSA 5) — $3.1 million Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Auto — $3.1 million

The rookie card from Doncic ranks first in terms of net worth compared to the highest priced card with the card representing 91% of Doncic’s worth according to Bonus.ca.

Related Link: Exclusive: Gary Vee On Sports Cards Investment

There is a large gap between Doncic and the rest of the list with Trout ranking second at 6.6% of net worth.

Brady entered the top 10 in June with the large sale and became the first NFL player in the top 10.

The Wagner card continues to be the holy grail of sports cards with only 50 to 200 cards produced (the exact number isn't known) at the time and many of them not surviving.

One card to watch is the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle as there are three gem mint PSA 10 copies that exist but are owned by private owners. If the cards are ever sold, they could fetch a rumored $20 million according to Darren Rovell, sports business analyst for The Action Network.

Fractional ownership platform Collectable teased it made an offer for one of the PSA 10 Mantles that was turned down.

Investors or collectors can buy fractional shares of top cards on platforms including Collectable and Rally Rd. Some of the cards on the platform have received buyouts as auctions have seen record prices in sales of many top players.