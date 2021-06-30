 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the best-performing technology stocks of all time is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

What Happened: Microsoft joined Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the second company to have a market capitalization of $2 trillion, which it recently passed.

The company, led by CEO Satya Nadella, had a strong 2021 with shares up almost 20% in the first half of the year. That gain comes as shares are up over 600% since Nadella became the third CEO in Microsoft history.

Related Link: Microsoft Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Sees Azure Revenue Up 50%

The Microsoft IPO: Microsoft went public on March 13, 1986, with an IPO price of $21. Over 2.5 million shares were traded on the company’s IPO day. Shares of Microsoft closed the day at $27.75.

If you invested $1,000 in Microsoft at the IPO price of $21, you could have bought 47.6 shares.

Shares of Microsoft went through a series of stock splits that included 2:1 stock splits in 1987 and 1990. Those splits were followed by 3:2 stock splits in 1991 and 1992. Microsoft shares split 2:1 again in 1994, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2003.

Those 47.6 shares of Microsoft have become 13,708.80 shares over the course of 35 years.

The $1,000 investment has now turned into $3,683,965 based on Microsoft’s current share price of $268.73.

Not a bad return for $1,000.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Facebook's Substack Rival Service Bulletin Is Now Live: What You Need To Know
Microsoft Funds Connected Vehicle Data Startup Wejo, Joining Palantir, GM In List Of Backers
Sony Acquires Housemarque Oy Game Developer For Undisclosed Sum
Bennet Schwartz of NeonCEO offers Users a New Way to Build Their Empires
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: IPO Microsoft IPO Satya NadellaEducation Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com