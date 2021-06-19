British Royal Family Tree: New Order Of Succession With Birth Of Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed the birth of their second child on June 4. The birth is causing controversy in England and has also changed the British royal family tree and order of succession behind Queen Elizabeth II.

What Happened: Since 1952, Elizabeth II has served as the Queen of England. The 95-year-old is the longest-serving Queen of the country with 69 years in the role.

The order of the succession to Queen Elizabeth II has changed many times since her entry into the role as children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are born.

After Prince Harry, the second oldest child of Prince Charles, and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to the world, the top 10 people in order behind Queen Elizabeth II changed again.

The name selection of Lilibet, a childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth II, has also led to some controversy in the country over the usage of the name without permission.

Related Link: Prince Harry And Meghan Threaten BBC With Lawsuit Over Report On Naming Baby Lilibet

Order of Succession: Since 1952, Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son Prince Charles has been the heir apparent and that position has remained unchanged. Here is a look at the order of succession led by 72-year-old Charles.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, oldest child of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales (Diana Spencer)

Prince George of Cambridge, oldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, second oldest child of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis of Cambridge, third oldest child of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, second oldest child of Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle)

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, second oldest child of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Andrew, second oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Princess Beatrice, oldest child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson)

The birth of Lilibet has knocked Prince Andrew and his children, including his youngest, Princess Eugenie, down the list in the succession to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet’s birth has also moved Princess Anne to 16th place on the list. Anne is the second-born child and only daughter to Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image by WikiImages from Pixabay)