The Best Cities And Companies To Find A Six-Figure Paying Job
Have you ever considered moving to Texas or Florida? If you like working in sales, these cities and companies offer six-figure job opportunities.
The Results: Ladders, Inc., which collects extensive employment data weekly, created a list from more than 50,000 employers in North American cities with the highest percentage of total six-figure jobs available in sales.
“The economy is revving up and our Ladders data shows sales professionals are in high demand right now," CEO Marc Cenedella said. "Many job-seekers will be surprised to see they don’t necessarily have to commit to a big city to reach their income goals. The list includes many small and mid-sized markets.”
|City
|Percentage of the city's total high-paying jobs available in sales
|Odessa-Midland, Texas
|24.53%
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|19.21%
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|18.02%
|Jackson, Miss.
|16.28%
|London, Ontario (Canada)
|15.72%
|Little Rock, Ark.
|15.72%
|Butte, Mont.
|15.44%
|Charleston, W.Va.
|15.32%
|New Orleans, La.
|14.52%
|Birmingham, Ala.
|14.51%
What do the top three cities offer?
Odessa-Midland, Texas: According to Movers.com, the city has been experiencing a growth in development in recent years. It offers a rich culture including theatre and performing arts available in several venues, one being the Permian Playhouse. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) recommends several unique museums, memorials and historic sites residents can easily visit, such as George W. Bush’s childhood home.
Corpus Christi, Texas: Located on an inlet to the north of Brownsville, this city is a very attractive city due to its coastal setting and Padre Island is just south of Corpus Christi. Residents can also tour “The Blue Ghost” museum, home to the USS Lexington.
Tallahassee, Fla.: This city is Florida’s capital and is a major hub for higher education and scientific research, according to SpareFoot Moving. The city can get quite busy in the fall with Florida State University football games and the state’s general assembly is in session each January.
The city has a lot of museums and attractions and is also a car ride away from vacation destinations in Florida, such as Orlando, or out-of-state, including New Orleans.
Sales Salaries
The chart below includes Ladders, Inc.'s data on the companies with the highest percentage of sales jobs paying at least $100,000. Percentage figures indicate the percent of the company’s total six-figure jobs available in sales.
|Company
|Percentage of Six-Figure Jobs Available in Sales
|Champion
|99.13%
|BSN Sports
|97.44%
|LocalVox Media
|97.09%
|Bath Planet
|96.88%
|Amplify Health
|90.24%
|Herc Rentals
|88.37%
|US LBM
|79.71%
|Momentum Solar
|76.12%
|Paycor, Inc.
|71.64%
|Myovant Sciences Ltd.
|71.59%
