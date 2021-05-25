What To Know About The Super Flower Blood Moon, Visible On Wednesday

The universe has never ceased to surprise and enthrall us. Come Wednesday, people will be treated with a sight-to-behold: a rare combination of a full moon (called the Flower Moon this time of year), supermoon and a lunar eclipse.

Most Super of Supermoons The moon goes around the earth in an elliptical orbit, and with a monthly periodicity, it comes closer to the earth. The point of the moon's orbit when it closest to the earth is called perigee.

At perigee, when the moon is a full moon, it will appear larger and brighter for those of us who view it from Earth. The moon, therefore, is called supermoon. It usually occurs three to four times a year.

During a lunar eclipse, the Sun and the Moon position themselves on either side of the earth on a straight line. It occurs only on the night of the full moon. The Earth blocks Sun's rays from directly falling on the moon, and the moon receives only that light refracted by the Earth's atmosphere. The scattering of light imparts a reddish color to the moon, giving it the name blood moon or red moon.

Since phenomena of a full moon (Flower Moon), supermoon and blood moon will occur together Wednesday, sky-watchers get privy to see what is called the "super flower blood moon."

The previous total lunar eclipse and super blood moon occurred in January 2019.

Where to Watch: The super flower blood moon will be clearly visible Wednesday in Australia, East Asia, Pacific Islands, and the west coast of the U.S., where the phenomena will start appearing around 1:47 a.m. PST. Initially, the moon will enter the Earth's outer shadow and then over the next few hours it will go deeper into the shadow. The moon will begin to turn reddish at around 2:45 a.m., and at around 4:11 a.m., the moon will turn deep, dark red. This will last for roughly 14 minutes.

Those in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia can watch the phenomena on Wednesday evening.

Livestreaming of the event can be accessed by clicking here.

(Photo by Bryan Goff on Unsplash)