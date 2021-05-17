 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: The NYSE Is Born Under A Buttonwood
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: The NYSE Is Born Under A Buttonwood

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened: On May 17, 1792, the signing of the Buttonwood Agreement laid the groundwork for the New York Stock Exchange.

Where Was The Market: The Dow and S&P 500 weren’t introduced for another 104 and 131 years, respectively.

What Else Was Going On In The World: The U.S. had recently created the postal service and passed the Presidential Succession Act. Across the Atlantic, the French Revolution raged.

Buttonwood Agreement Bears NYSE: Under the shade of a Wall Street buttonwood, 24 stockbrokers and merchants signed an agreement establishing a centralized securities exchange, obviating the roles of auctioneers and setting a commission rate.

Just five securities traded at the time, with the Bank of New York the first to debut.

Nearly 25 years later, the organization became the New York Stock & Exchange Board. After a series of mergers and acquisitions, the exchange is now operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICE)

Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day
Cathie Wood Piles Up Palantir For Third Day In A Row, Adding $39M Worth Of Shares
Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings
Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know
Why NYSE Stock Quotes Disappeared For 5 Minutes On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: New York Stock Exchange NYSE this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com