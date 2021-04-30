This Day In Market History: Public Release Of WorldWideWeb

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day 27 years ago, scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for WorldWideWeb, the world’s first web browser and editor.

Where The Market Was: The Dow finished the day at 3,427.55. The S&P 500 traded at 440.19.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1993, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or START II. Texas law enforcement and the U.S. military sieged the Branch Davidians compound in Waco, Texas. A movie ticket cost $4.14.

World’s First Web Page: Berners-Lee was a fellow at Swiss research institution CERN. On April 30, 1993, his WorldWideWeb became the first simple, royalty-free method of browsing the early internet.

Prior to WorldWideWeb, internet users used alternative protocols, such as Gopher and FTP.

CERN, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other institutions had developed complex systems of sharing digital information internally, but Berners-Lee’s network would connect CERN’s system to others. In fact, his NeXT desktop computer became the world’s first internet server.

Less than 30 years later, the internet now connects 4.72 billion people all around the world, including 93% of all Americans.

Berners-Lee was knighted for his achievements by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004.