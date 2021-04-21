If You Invested $1,000 In BioNTech Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 48.7%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

BioNTech’s Big Run: One company that has been a home-run investment in the last year has been biotech stock BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX).

BioNTech’s claim to fame in the past year has been its COVID-19 vaccine partnership with pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). While Pfizer’s shares have lagged in the past year due in part to uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the company’s product pipeline, BioNTech shares have soared thanks to demand for its vaccine. Pfizer even recently said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will “likely” be needed, although it’s difficult to predict how many people will be willing to get them on an annual basis.

Pfizer and BioNTech recently reported 100% efficacy in testing their BNT162b2 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15, another potential growth avenue for the company. Investors may also be bullish on the company’s messenger RNA approach to treatment and the additional potential products in its pipeline.

Still, while early data on the company’s oncology treatments has been encouraging, there is still plenty of risk once its COVID-19 tailwind dies down. Biotech stocks are known for being difficult to value, and BoiNTech shares currently trade at more than 60 times sales.

At the beginning of 2020, BioNTech shares were trading at around $36. By the beginning of March, the stock was trading at $35.01 as news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

When the market crashed during the U.S. pandemic outbreak in March, BioNTech shares understandably soared along with a handful of other companies that began working on developing vaccines to fight COVID-19. In fact, BioNTech shares hit an all-time high of $105 in late March before pulling back below $60 to finish out the month.

By July, BioNTech shares were back near $105 on vaccine optimism and positive initial developments. However, the stock stalled there while BioNTech and other competitors raced to win the vaccine testing and approval race.

BioNTech shares jumped to $115 on massive volume in November when the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in late-stage trials.

BioNTech In 2021, Beyond: The rally continued in December 2020 when BioNTech’s vaccine was the first candidate to officially get the green light from the FDA. The stock has since continued to grind higher on optimism surrounding international expansion, child vaccination approvals and potential for additional booster shots. In fact, just this week BioNTech shares hit new all-time highs of $161.57.

BioNTech investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a huge return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in BioNTech stock bought on April 21, 2020, would be worth about $3,671 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting a significant pullback for BioNTech in the next 12 months. The average price target among the four analysts covering the stock is $126, suggesting 22.2% downside from current levels.