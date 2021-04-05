If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Amazon’s Big Run: One company that has been a good investment in the last year has been e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Fortunately for Amazon investors, the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosted demand for Amazon’s e-commerce sales, delivery, streaming video/music and its cloud services.

In fact, Amazon’s revenue jumped 37.6% in 2020 to $386 billion, and its net income was up 84% to $21.3 billion. In the most recent quarter, Amazon reported 28% cloud computing revenue growth.

At the beginning of 2020, Amazon shares were trading at around $1,875. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $1,906 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Amazon ultimately bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Amazon investors, the dip did not last long.

By mid-April, Amazon shares were back at new all-time highs above $2,200 and got as high as $3,552.25 in September.

Amazon In 2021, Beyond: Unfortunately, while the rest of the market was making new highs in the second half of 2020, Amazon was trading mostly sideways in a wide range of between around $2,900 and around $3,500.

Amazon made it as high as $3,434 in early February 2021 before pulling back to around $3,225 in early April.

Amazon is dealing with several headwinds in the market in 2021. Investors have been taking profits in high-growth tech stocks and rotating more into value stocks. Investors are also concerned Amazon will be slinging its pandemic tailwinds in coming quarters. Amazon is also reportedly investing heavily in logistics this year, which could hurt margins and profitability. Finally, potential regulatory and tax crackdowns on big tech companies has created uncertainty for investors.

Still, Amazon investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a decent return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Amazon stock bought on April 4, 2020, would be worth about $1,690 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Amazon to be back at new all-time highs once again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 45 analysts covering the stock is $4,000, suggesting a 24% upside from current levels.