Careers: Graduates With These Profiles Are Highly Sought After

In 2020, Companies' Most Sought-After Profiles Were Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Graduates - 49%, Followed By Economists

It is all right to study what you like, but what if you can't find a job afterward? In 2020, companies' most sought-after profiles, with 49%, were science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates, followed by those with a degree in Economics (31%). This data comes from the Italian annual National Observatory's first edition on online recruitment of recent graduates in Italy, carried out by Tutored, an Italian start-up that acts as a digital mediator between university students and recent graduates, and the job market.

The Sample: In order to carry out the survey, the Observatory took into account the data collected throughout 2020. The experts analyzed high engagement activities of more than 500,000 students registered on the platform and of 50 large companies and multinationals. The interactions generated more than 87,000 applications for the job opportunities published during the reference year.

Teamworking Skills: According to the results, 1 job offer out of 3 was related to the IT & Technology area. Teamworking skills are sought in 7 sectors out of 10. Looking at soft skills, companies seemed to value problem-solving the most. 54% of the candidates spoke English, 17% Spanish, and 16% French.

Digital Recruitment: “Today more than ever, companies need to design a path that allows them to carry out digital recruitment and onboarding activities,” commented Tutored CEO Gabriele Giugliano. “In times of pandemic - he concluded - it is essential for companies, as well as for young people entering the job market, to understand the new paradigms and seize opportunities”.

