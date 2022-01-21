This Day In Market History: Silver Surges, Hits All-Time High In 1980

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.
What Happened? On Jan. 21, 1980, silver prices hit their inflation-adjusted all-time high.
Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 traded at 112.10 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 872.78.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano erupted in Washington state, killing 57 people. The popular Rubik’s cube puzzle debuted at a toy fair in London. A gallon of gasoline cost $1.19.
Silver Prices Peak: On Jan. 21, 1980, U.S. silver prices reached $52.50 per ounce. Adjusted for inflation, that price represents roughly $165 in 2021 dollars, the highest silver price in history.
In fact, the price of silver had gotten so out of control in the early 1980s that the commodity exchange market took extraordinary measures to remedy the situation, banning all silver orders other than liquidation orders.
As a result, the price of silver plummeted back down to $34. Silver prices continued to trend lower in the following weeks, falling back down to $10 by late March.
Silver prices went on another huge run in the early 2000s, rising from around $4 in 2001 to as high as $49.82 in 2011.
The iShares Silver Trust SLV is up about 40% over the past five years, but is down about 6.3% over the past year.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.